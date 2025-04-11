Over a dozen smash-and-grab burglaries reported in south suburbs: police

MOKENA, Ill. (WLS) -- Over a dozen south suburban businesses were targeted in reported smash-and-grab burglaries early Friday morning, local police said.

Mokena police said at least seven businesses in Mokena, six on Route 30 and one on LaGrange Road; three businesses in Frankfort; and three more in Tinley Park were reportedly hit.

Frankfort police said they responded to the 20200-block of LaGrange Road about 4:30 a.m. for a reported burglary. A witness told dispatchers multiple suspects pulled up in a grey sedan, and began smashing the glass of three businesses in the complex, police said.

The suspects entered the businesses, took items and drove away, police said.

Police said officers followed the suspect vehicle to Chicago, but the suspects got away.

South suburban police continue to investigate. Anyone with information should call Mokena police at (708) 479-3912 or Frankfort police at 815-469-9435.

Earlier this week, over 20 commercial burglaries were reported in west suburban Downers Grove.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.