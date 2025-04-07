Downers Grove police investigating over 20 commercial burglaries in area

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (WLS) -- Downers Grove police are investigating, after over 20 commercial burglaries were reported in the area early Monday morning.

Officers responded about 3:40 a.m. to the 2900-block of Finley Road for a report of a commercial burglar alarm, police said.

As police checked that location and the surrounding businesses, they found about 20 more burglary scenes throughout the Butterfield Road and Ogden Avenue retail corridors, police said.

No one was in custody later Monday.

Police did not immediately provide any additional information about who might have been involved in the string of burglaries, or how they were committed.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 630-434-5600.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.