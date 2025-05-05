At least 3 killed in shooting at Glendale, Arizona, restaurant: Police

Police said that multiple people had been detained for questioning but so far none arrested.

Police said that multiple people had been detained for questioning but so far none arrested.

Police said that multiple people had been detained for questioning but so far none arrested.

Police said that multiple people had been detained for questioning but so far none arrested.

At least three people were killed in a shooting at a restaurant in Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday night, according to police.

Officials said during a press conference there were allegedly multiple shooters involved.

The shooting occurred at around 7:45 p.m. local time at El Camaron Gigante, a steak house near Grande Ave., according to Glendale police. The area is now safe with no danger to the public, police said.

An investigation into the incident is underway, police said, adding that multiple people had been detained for questioning but so far none arrested.

Glendale PD Public Information Officer Moroni Mendez told reporters at a press conference on Sunday night that three people died from their injuries. Five more victims sustained gunshot or shrapnel injuries, Mendez said.

"It's a very large scene, we're going to be working well into the night and probably until the sun comes up," Mendez said.

Mendez also appealed for any witnesses to contact authorities with information related to the incident.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News' Jeffrey Cook and Erica Morris contributed to this report.