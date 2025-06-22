BreakingUS inserts itself into Israel's war with Iran, strikes 3 nuclear sites
2 killed, 1 injured in crash on I-55 near Lemont, all northbound lanes closed, state police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, June 22, 2025 11:18AM
LEMONT, Ill. (WLS) -- Two peopled were killed and one person was injured in a crash Sunday on I-55 in the southwest suburbs.

All northbound lanes of I-55 were closed due to the crash, Illinois State Police said.

The crash happened around 3:26 a.m. just south of Lemont Road near Lemont in DuPage County, ISP said.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene. One person was injured and taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

Traffic is being diverted off of northbound I-55 at I-355, state police said.

No further information was immediately available.

