Cancer survivor and bone marrow donor who saved her life meet in Maywood

Jenny Carillo, diagnosed with leukemia at 23, met bone marrow donor David Farias at Cardinal Bernardin Cancer Center in Maywood, Illinois on Sunday.

Jenny Carillo, diagnosed with leukemia at 23, met bone marrow donor David Farias at Cardinal Bernardin Cancer Center in Maywood, Illinois on Sunday.

Jenny Carillo, diagnosed with leukemia at 23, met bone marrow donor David Farias at Cardinal Bernardin Cancer Center in Maywood, Illinois on Sunday.

Jenny Carillo, diagnosed with leukemia at 23, met bone marrow donor David Farias at Cardinal Bernardin Cancer Center in Maywood, Illinois on Sunday.

MAYWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- A cancer survivor and the bone marrow donor who saved her life had an emotional meeting in the west suburbs on Sunday,

David Farias and his wife flew in from Arizona to meet Jenny Carillo.

Jenny was diagnosed with leukemia at 23.

Now 28, she credits David's three bone marrow donations as the reason she is alive.

The donation was even more meaningful, because finding a match outside of family can be a challenge for Hispanic Americans like Jenny.

The two met Sunday at the Cardinal Bernardin Cancer Center in Maywood.

David, a father to four, said he knows how important it is to give, and hopes someone would do the same for his family.