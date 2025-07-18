Lincoln Park latest neighborhood to try rat birth control to curb rodent population: alderman

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A North Side alderman is hoping to reduce the rat population in his ward with birth control.

Alderman Timmy Knudsen, who represents the 43rd ward, announced Thursday the "rat contraceptive pilot" program.

It will use non-toxic contraceptive food pellets in the Lincoln Park neighborhood. It's considered a more humane way to reduce the rat population. It also moves away from using rat poison, which hasn't been effective and can harm other wildlife.

"Chicago's current use of rat poison is not effectively reducing the targeted population. More than that, rat poison has been determined as the cause of death of natural wildlife including horned owls in the 43rd Ward," Knudsen said in a statement.

Earlier this year, the Wicker Park neighborhood started using a similar birth control food pellet.

It will start in Lincoln Park later this summer.