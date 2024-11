Criminal investigation underway after fire injures 2 outside Lincoln Park Zoo's Cafe Brauer: CFD

A Lincoln Park fire outside Cafe Brauer left a Chicago Fire Department firefighter and one other person with minor injuries on Friday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Fire Department says an early morning fire at Lincoln Park Zoo is now a criminal investigation.

The fire broke out in a shed outside the zoo's historic event space, Cafe Brauer, on Friday morning.

CFD responded to the scene around 4 a.m.

Firefighters say a propane tank had been opened.

A Chicago firefighter and one other person had minor injuries.