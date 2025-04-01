'The Lion King' to return to Broadway in Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Disney's "The Lion King" will return to Chicago's Broadway stage for the first time since 2023.

The musical will play at the Cadillac Palace Theatre for three weeks in October.

The Lion King has been touring North America for more than 22 years.

A young star who grew up in Hyde Park performs with "The Lion King." Albert "AJ" Rhodes Jr. plays young Simba.

Tickets go on sale later this year.

To see more information regarding dates and tickets, click here.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this ABC station.