24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

'The Lion King' to return to Broadway in Chicago

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, April 1, 2025 7:28PM
'The Lion King' to return to Broadway in Chicago
Disney's The Lion King will return to Chicago for the first time since 2023.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Disney's "The Lion King" will return to Chicago's Broadway stage for the first time since 2023.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

The musical will play at the Cadillac Palace Theatre for three weeks in October.

The Lion King has been touring North America for more than 22 years.

A young star who grew up in Hyde Park performs with "The Lion King." Albert "AJ" Rhodes Jr. plays young Simba.

Tickets go on sale later this year.

To see more information regarding dates and tickets, click here.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this ABC station.

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW