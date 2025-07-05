4 injured, 3 critically, in mass shooting near Cook County Courthouse: Chicago police

A Little Village, Chicago mass shooting left four people injured near South California Avenue and West 27th Street early Saturday, police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Four people were injured, three critically, in a mass shooting near the Cook County Courthouse early Saturday morning, Chicago police said.

Officers responded to a call about walk-in gunshot victims at Mt. Sinai Hospital around 1:45 a.m.

The victims were sitting in a parked vehicle near South California Avenue and West 27th Street in the Little Village neighborhood.

That's when a male drove a dark SUV past the group, and people inside fired shots, police said.

Three men, 32, 26 and 25, were shot in the body and are listed in critical condition at Mt. Sinai Hospital.

A fourth man, 33, was shot in the leg. He is listed in fair condition at the same hospital.

No one is in custody, and Area One detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

