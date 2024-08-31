Chicago shooting: Woman shot to death inside vehicle at Little Village gathering, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was shot to death at a gathering on the city's Southwest Side early Saturday morning, Chicago police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the Little Village neighborhood's 3900-block of West Ogden Avenue just before 12:15 a.m.

A 58-year-old woman was inside a vehicle at a gathering when someone fired shots from an alley, striking her in the neck, police said.

Police said the Chicago Fire Department transported the victim in critical condition to Mount Sinai Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

There is no one in custody and Area Four detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Chicago shootings: Tracking gun violence in 2024, with live updates

