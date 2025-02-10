DuPage County Democrats push to rename courthouse over late Congressman's abortion views

DuPage County Board Chair Deb Conroy says it is time to remove Henry Hyde's name from the DuPage County Courthouse.

DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- Fifteen years ago, the DuPage County Courthouse was named after the late Republican Congressman Henry Hyde.

Now, county Democrats want Hyde's name removed over his views on abortion.

Hyde was a towering figure in Republican politics, especially in DuPage County. He represented Illinois' 6th District for more than three decades. Three years after he passed way in 2007, the DuPage County courthouse was renamed for Hyde.

"He had a lot of support, a lot of friends on the other side of the aisle. He strikes me as a kind of official that we should be looking to model ourselves after, not disrespect," said DuPage County GOP Chair Kevin Coyne.

While he was bipartisan on certain issues such as gun control and the Family and Medical Leave Act, Hyde was one of Congress' biggest opponents of abortion. He authored the Hyde Amendment, which denied abortion access to poor women on Medicaid.

"What that says is that if you are not a woman who has a full-time job with insurance or had the ability to pay for it privately, you do not deserve the same health care as others," said Democrat and DuPage County Board Chair Deb Conroy.

For that reason alone, Conroy says, it is time for Hyde's name to be removed from the courthouse.

"It wasn't something that was on my radar, to be honest with you. It something that I was asked during my campaign, and I said that, yes, I would do that, and I am a woman of my words," Conroy said.

The board will vote on the resolution to remove Hyde's name on Tuesday. With a Democratic majority, Conroy says, the proposal will pass.

"To cherry-pick this one issue and hold it against a man that was such a big part of our history, to me, is just wrong. It's short sighted," Coyne said.

Coyne says the decision to remove Hyde's name may ruin the bipartisanship Conroy says she has proudly created while serving as chair.

"We may not agree today, but I don't want to ruin those relationships. I hope they feel the same way," Conroy said.

Conroy's office has reached out to the Hyde family. They spoke with his daughter-in-law and son. Both say they understand politics change. If the resolution passes, the Hyde family will be given a plaque at the courthouse.