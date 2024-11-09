Local Spotlight: Wintrust with The Griffin Museum of Science and Industry

As Chicago's bank, Wintrust is dedicated to supporting institutions like Griffin MSI and their mission to inspire the inventive genius in everyone.

Local Spotlight: Wintrust with The Griffin Museum of Science and Industry

Local Spotlight: Wintrust with The Griffin Museum of Science and Industry As Chicago's bank, Wintrust is dedicated to supporting institutions like Griffin MSI and their mission to inspire the inventive genius in everyone.

Local Spotlight: Wintrust with The Griffin Museum of Science and Industry As Chicago's bank, Wintrust is dedicated to supporting institutions like Griffin MSI and their mission to inspire the inventive genius in everyone.

Local Spotlight: Wintrust with The Griffin Museum of Science and Industry As Chicago's bank, Wintrust is dedicated to supporting institutions like Griffin MSI and their mission to inspire the inventive genius in everyone.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As Chicago's bank, Wintrust is dedicated to supporting institutions like the Griffin Museum of Science and Industry, and their mission to inspire the inventive genius in everyone.

Kick off the holidays at the Griffin MSI with the Tree Lighting & Cultural Festival November 16th from 10am-3pm.

For more information visit msichicago.org.