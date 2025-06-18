Local high school student gives voice to those who sell StreetWise in Chicago

Local student Anthony Mateos is giving a voice to those who sell the magazine in "Who We Are: Stories From the Chicago StreetWise Community."

Local student Anthony Mateos is giving a voice to those who sell the magazine in "Who We Are: Stories From the Chicago StreetWise Community."

Local student Anthony Mateos is giving a voice to those who sell the magazine in "Who We Are: Stories From the Chicago StreetWise Community."

Local student Anthony Mateos is giving a voice to those who sell the magazine in "Who We Are: Stories From the Chicago StreetWise Community."

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's a publication that is part of the fabric of Chicago.

If you've spent any time in the city, you have seen people selling StreetWise outside shops and on busy corners. The magazine launched in 1992, with a business model that benefits the vendors, who are without homes or at-risk for experiencing homelessness.

Now, local high school student Anthony Mateos is giving voice to the people who sell StreetWise every day, with the book "Who We Are: Stories From the Chicago StreetWise Community."

SEE ALSO: Jimmy Kimmel's co-head writer Danny Ricker writes advice book for parents: 'Wow, You Look Terrible!'

Mateos joined ABC7 Chicago Tuesday to talk more about it.

He talked about what inspired him to write the book, how he did it, which vendors' stories stood out to him and what he hopes readers will take away.

Visit www.lulu.com for more information.