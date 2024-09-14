New Logan Square restaurant pays homage to rich and diverse flavors of Latin America

Logan Square's already trendy restaurant scene is about to get even hotter with the arrival of a spicy new concept.

Logan Square's already trendy restaurant scene is about to get even hotter with the arrival of a spicy new concept.

Logan Square's already trendy restaurant scene is about to get even hotter with the arrival of a spicy new concept.

Logan Square's already trendy restaurant scene is about to get even hotter with the arrival of a spicy new concept.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Logan Square's already trendy restaurant scene is about to get even hotter with the arrival of a spicy new concept.

La Licor Panamericana, a new restaurant celebrating the diverse and rich heritage of Latin America, is now open.

Named to honor the iconic Pan-American Highway, La Licor celebrates the rich tapestry of Latin American cultures through a tantalizing fusion of authentic spirits and cuisine.

Co-owners Javier Arroyo and Abraham Ramirez bring a wealth of expertise and passion to this new venture.

Hailing from Iguala, Guerrero and Guadalajara, Jalisco respectively, the budding restauranteurs have spent almost a decade in Chicago's restaurant industry honing their skills.

Arroyo, known for his innovative approach to mixology, and Ramirez, with his extensive knowledge of Latin American gastronomy, lead the way in delivering a dining experience that tells the story of Latin America's vibrant cultures.

The kitchen is led by Executive Chef Juan Jimenez, whose resume includes renowned hot spots like Roister, S.K.Y. and The Chicago Club.

With formal training from The French Pastry School, Juan has developed a keen expertise in modern desserts, chocolate work, and bread programs, which complement his savory

skills.