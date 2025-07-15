24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Street closures for Lollapalooza 2025 to begin Wednesday around Chicago's Grant Park | See list

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, July 15, 2025 7:30PM
Just as NASCAR road closures end, Wednesday begins another round at Grant Park.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Just as NASCAR road closures end, Wednesday begins another round at Grant Park.

It's almost Lollapalooza time.

Crews will close roads starting Wednesday with Balbo Drive from Columbus Drive to DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

Lolla kicks off July 31 and runs through Aug. 3.

See closures below:

- Balbo from Columbus to DuSable Lake Shore Drive: July 16 - Aug. 10

- Jackson Boulevard from Columbus to DuSable Lake Shore Drive: July 22 - Aug. 9

- Balbo, from Michigan Avenue to Columbus: July 28 - Aug. 4

- Jackson, from Michigan to Columbus: July 28 - Aug. 4

- Columbus, from Monroe Street to Roosevelt Road: July 28 - Aug. 4

- Columbus (northbound, two center lanes), from 13th Street to Roosevelt: July 28 - Aug. 4

- Congress Plaza Drive, from Michigan to Columbus: July 28 - Aug. 4

- Monroe, from Michigan to DuSable Lake Shore Drive: July 30 - Aug. 4

