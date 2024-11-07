3 in custody after man abducted at Lombard gas station, police say

LO<BARD, Ill. (WLS) -- Three people are in custody after a man was kidnapped in Lombard Wednesday afternoon, police said.
Police said the responded to a reports of an altercation at 12:03 p.m. at a gas station near the intersection of North Avenue and Main Street.
An individual had arranged to sell personal property at the gas station and was abducted, police said.
By about 3:45 p.m., police found the suspects and the victim in Chicago and took the suspects into custody, police said.
The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment.