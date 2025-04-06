LondonHouse Chicago to host rooftop Star Party with local astronomer

Explore the legendary Orion the Hunter, the Pleiades (Seven Sisters), the Beehive Cluster, and other dazzling star formations that light up the night.

Explore the legendary Orion the Hunter, the Pleiades (Seven Sisters), the Beehive Cluster, and other dazzling star formations that light up the night.

Explore the legendary Orion the Hunter, the Pleiades (Seven Sisters), the Beehive Cluster, and other dazzling star formations that light up the night.

Explore the legendary Orion the Hunter, the Pleiades (Seven Sisters), the Beehive Cluster, and other dazzling star formations that light up the night.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Whether you're an amateur stargazer or a seasoned sky-watcher, all Chicagoans are invited to LondonHouse Chicago's upcoming Star Party with a Chicago astronomer and NASA solar system ambassador.

The "star-studded" evening kicks off Thursday, April 10 at 7 p.m. at LH Rooftop at LondonHouse Chicago.

Guests will peer through high-powered telescopes to witness the moon, planets, and deep-sky objects from one of Chicago's most coveted vantage points.

Explore the legendary Orion the Hunter, the Pleiades (Seven Sisters), the Beehive Cluster, and other dazzling star formations that light up the night. Chicago astronomer Joe Guzman and his team will share fascinating insights and answer questions throughout the evening.

Even better, this event is free and with no reservation required. Visit londonhousechicago.com for more details.