Search linked to Arlington Heights missing person case underway at Long Grove forest preserve

LONG GROVE, Ill. (WLS) -- A search related to a missing person case is underway in the north suburbs on Tuesday afternoon.

Chopper 7 was over a large police presence at the Buffalo Creek Forest Preserve in Long Grove around 3:30 p.m.

The missing person case is out of Arlington Heights.

Arlington Heights police said they are looking for 54-year-old Adam Gerber, who was last seen on Monday near Arlington Heights and Lake Cook roads. His vehicle was found there.

The Arlington Heights Police Department asked anyone with information to contact them at 847-368-5300

Police did not immediately provide further information.

