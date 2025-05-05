Lori Healey, former Mayor Daley chief of staff, Obama Foundation executive, dies at 65

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago is mourning Lori Healey, who served the city in many roles.

Her roles included chief of staff for former Chicago Mayor Richard M. Daley, CEO of McPier and executive with the Obama Foundation.

Healey's family said she peacefully passed away Saturday after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

She was 65 years old.

Former Mayor Daley shared the following statement:

"Lori Healey was a brilliant leader whose tireless spirit and deep commitment to public service set her apart. From major civic developments to international events, Lori's clarity of vision and gift for collaboration made her an essential force in our city's most important achievements. She was so much more than a colleague-she was like family. Her passing is a profound loss for me personally and for so many others in our great city who continue to feel the impact of her extraordinary life. I extend my deepest condolences to her family, loved ones, and the many people whose lives she touched."

Obama Foundation CEO Valerie Jarrett shared the following statement:

"Chicago is a better city because of Lori Healey. Lori established herself as one of the most respected and sought-after voices in both the public and private sector thanks to her brilliance, indefatigable work ethic, wise judgement, and wit. Lori could connect with anyone in any room: heads of state, developers, construction workers, young people and every member of our team. She was generous with her time and passionate about living a purposeful life and a mighty force for good. She enhanced the beauty and vitality of our neighborhoods while mentoring countless young people. At the Obama Presidential Center, Lori not only oversaw the massive construction effort on the South Side, but also dedicated herself to inspiring and mentoring young women in construction, management and public service. We will miss her for these many reasons, but most of all, we will miss her faithful and radiant friendship. On behalf of The Obama Foundation family, I extend our heartfelt condolences to her partner Walt, her children, grandchildren, and all those who were lucky enough to know and love her."

City Club of Chicago CEO Dan Gibbons shared the following statement:

"We are heartbroken by the passing of Lori Healey, our cherished friend and board member at the City Club of Chicago. Her generosity, brilliance, and unwavering commitment to our city will never be forgotten. She leaves behind a legacy of impact and leadership that will continue to inspire us all for generations."

