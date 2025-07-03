Los Angeles 7-Eleven employee brain dead after being attacked by manager, family says

The woman's family says the manager at the 7-Eleven in Hollywood sat on top of her and didn't let her breathe.

LOS ANGELES -- An employee at a 7-Eleven in Los Angeles is brain dead after she was allegedly attacked by a manager, according to the victim's family.

Last Tuesday around 2:10 p.m., Los Angeles police responded to a battery call at the convenience store in in Hollywood.

Police said there was a fight between two employees. One of the employees, Jessica McLaughlin, was taken to a hospital.

A GoFundMe campaign set up by McLaughlin's family says she was attacked by one of her managers.

Jessica's brother says the manager sat on top of her and didn't let her breathe.

"I don't know what, how we're gonna get past, it's gonna be a hard road, it's gonna be a struggle to get, to get past this one. I can't even explain. I'm just lost, I feel," said Sean McLaughlin.

McLaughlin's family says she's brain dead, and they are raising money for her funeral.

Police say the suspect is not in custody.

"Our hearts are with those impacted during this difficult time," 7-Eleven said in a statement. "The suspect has been terminated, and we continue to fully cooperate with law enforcement in their investigation."

The family's lawyer says they are looking for accountability and justice.