Los Angeles police sergeant hit, killed after 405 Freeway crash; 1 other dead: LAPD

Both sides of the 405 Freeway were shut down in Los Angeles after a deadly multi-vehicle crash involving a police officer.

Both sides of the 405 Freeway were shut down in Los Angeles after a deadly multi-vehicle crash involving a police officer.

Both sides of the 405 Freeway were shut down in Los Angeles after a deadly multi-vehicle crash involving a police officer.

Both sides of the 405 Freeway were shut down in Los Angeles after a deadly multi-vehicle crash involving a police officer.

LOS ANGELES -- Two people were killed, including a longtime Los Angeles police sergeant, on the 405 Freeway, prompting the closure of all southbound lanes early Monday morning.

A crash was reported in the southbound lanes around 2 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

ABC Los Angeles affiliate KABC's helicopter was over the scene, where a marked LAPD vehicle was seen with damage to the driver-side door. Several other damaged cars were seen strewn across freeway lanes.

One person died at the scene.

At a news conference several hours after the crash, Chief Jim McDonnell confirmed that Sgt. Shiou Deng also died at the hospital. He was a 26-year veteran of the LAPD.

SEE ALSO: Video shows helicopter rolling on its side during landing attempt in Michigan; FAA investigating

McDonnell said he was fatally hit after he got out of his vehicle to assist with a car crash. A third person was taken to the hospital, but details on that person's condition were not available.

In a social media post, Mayor Karen Bass offered condolences to the sergeant's family.

All northbound lanes of the freeway were shut down for a time for the investigation, but have since reopened.

Officials said south lanes will be closed until further notice.