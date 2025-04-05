SoCal deputies boycott relay race in support of deputy recently convicted of using excessive force

Trevor Kirk was found guilty of using excessive force during a shoplifting investigation outside of a supermarket.

A Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy was found guilty of using excessive force when he assaulted and pepper-sprayed a woman during a shoplifting investigation outside a supermarket in Lancaster.

At the time of the incident, the department said deputies were apprehending a man and a woman accused of shoplifting inside a WinCo Foods store.

Now, deputies from more than 20 sheriff's stations are protesting what they say is a wrongful conviction that has sent shockwaves through the department.

"They're second-guessing every move, and when you're facing a combative suspect who may be armed, maybe not, you've got split seconds to act," said Nick Wilson, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Sheriff's Professional Association. "Now, deputies are asking themselves, 'If I defend myself or the public, will I end up like Trevor? Facing federal charges and a 10-year prison sentence?'"

This week, deputies across L.A. County are boycotting the annual 120-mile Baker to Vegas Challenge Cup Relay, a race for law enforcement members that's meant to boost morale and camaraderie.

"This boycott is emblematic of a much broader issue going on right now within the sheriff's department and the leadership that has driven the department into the ground," said Wilson. "This boycott is the only thing that deputies can actually do within their sphere of control that does not harm the public."

Kirk's legal team maintains that he was following his training during the incident. Eyewitness News reached out to the sheriff's department for comment, but has not heard back.

"We're hoping that this new administration will look at the weaponization of the Justice Department under the Biden administration of what they did to this deputy for simply doing his job," said Kirk's attorney Tom Yu.

Kirk's legal team filed a motion to vacate his verdict, arguing insufficient evidence. The team said they plan to appeal if denied.