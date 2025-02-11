Lou Malnati's heart-shaped pizzas to benefit local food banks

Lou Malnati’s will donate $1 to Northern Illinois Food Bank and Greater Chicago Food Depository for every heart-shaped pizza.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- If you're craving pizza for Valentine's Day, or anytime this month, you can indulge and help other families in need in the Chicago area.

Lou Malnati's is selling heart-shaped pizzas, and for each one sold they will donate $1 to the Northern Illinois Food Bank and The Greater Chicago Food Depository.

Owner Rick Malnati and the Northern Illinois Food Bank spokesperson Chris Fisher joined ABC7 Chicago to talk about the collaboration.

The donations will be made for every pizza purchased via dine-in, carryout or delivery from through February 28, 2025. They will donate a maximum of $50,000.

To help the "Dish Out Some Love" cause, click here.