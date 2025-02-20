Loyola University alerting students to 3 criminal sexual abuse incidents at North Side campus

Similar incident took place Tuesday in Loop, Columbia College said

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Loyola University is alerting its students to three criminal sexual abuse incidents that took place earlier this week at its North Side campus.

The school said students were approached Monday evening at its Lakeshore Campus by a male suspect, who touched or grabbed their buttocks.

The first incident occurred at the front entrance of Campion Hall about 8:37 p.m., the school said.

The suspect then walked to the north stairs of Mertz Hall, where he again touched a student at approximately 8:38 p.m., the school said.

The suspect walked to the corner of Loyola Court and Sheridan Road and grabbed a third student before heading to a nearby CTA Red Line station around 8:41 p.m., school officials said.

The suspect was last seen wearing a gray and black puffy coat, khaki color pants and white shoes. He was carrying a brightly colored shopping bag.

Columbia College alerted its students to a similar incident that took place Tuesday morning.

The school said a suspect approached someone walking near the Harold Washington Library on Van Buren Street near State Street and grabbed her lower body.

It was not immediately clear if the incidents were related.

