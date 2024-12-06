Lumber falls from truck on Pennsylvania overpass, sweeps car right off highway

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Dashcam video captured the moment a load of lumber flew off a truck driving on a Pennsylvania overpass and slammed into a car below.

The crash happened along Interstate 83 in Harrisburg on Tuesday.

Derek Gooderham owns the dashcam that captured the dramatic moment the building materials flew down a hill and collided with a car on Interstate 83, sweeping it off the road.

Gooderham told Storyful he was disoriented by the event as it happened, saying the boards looked like trees to him at first.

"But after seeing it all unfold, it was an avalanche of 2x4s and 2x12s covering the highway," he said.

The road was closed for several hours as crews cleared the scene.

Incredibly, no injuries were reported.