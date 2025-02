Annual Lunar New Year Parade held in Chicago's Chinatown neighborhood

The annual Lunar New Year Parade was held Sunday in Chicago's Chinatown for 2025, the Year of the Snake. ABC7's Judy Hsu was the grand marshal.

SAN FRANCISCO (WLS) -- Lunar New Year celebrations are in full swing in Chicago.

The annual Lunar New Year Parade was held Sunday in Chinatown.

This year also marks Chinatown's 113th anniversary.

2025 is the Year of the Snake, which is said to represent wisdom, healing, and rebirth.

The parade kicked off at Xilin Art Academy on South Wentworth.

ABC7 Chicago anchor Judy Hsu was the grand marshal.