Lynn Hamilton, 'Sanford and Son' and 'The Waltons' actress, dies at 95 at Chicago home

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Iconic actress Lynn Hamilton, known for her roles in "Sanford and Son" and "The Waltons," died at 95 years old at her Chicago home on Thursday, according to a statement from her former manager and publicist.

Hamilton's former manager and publicist, Rev. Dr. Calvin Carson, said she was surrounded by her grandchildren, loved ones and caregivers at the time of her death.

Hamilton's other notable performances include her roles in "Dangerous Women," "Roots: The Next Generation," "A Dream for Christmas," "Generations," "The Jesse Owens Story," "The Practice," and "Lady Sings the Blues."

"Her illustrious career, spanning over five decades, has left an indelible mark on the world of entertainment, motivating audiences across the globe through her work as a model, stage, film, and television actress," Carson said. "Her passing marks the end of an era, but her legacy will continue to inspire and uplift future generations."

Carson also noted that Hamilton was the recipient of the prestigious NAACP Award, "a testament to her outstanding contributions to the entertainment industry."

Throughout her career, Hamilton frequently collaborated with her husband, Frank S. Jenkins, on theater productions, including the acclaimed play "Nobody" and "The Bert Williams Story."

Carson noted, "Their partnership was a shining example of creativity, love, and dedication."