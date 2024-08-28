Lynwood police officer honored after running toward gunfire, suffering graze wound at homicide scene

Lynwood Police Officer Michael Johnson was honored for running toward gunfire while assisting Cook County sheriff's deputies at homicide scene.

LYNWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- A Lynwood patrol officer stood in front of village leaders and his police department as a survivor and hero on Tuesday night.

"This evening, we're gathered to recognize the extraordinary bravery of Michael Johnson," said Lynwood Police Chief Gregory Thomas.

As he was honored for his valor, Officer Michael Johnson said he was simply doing his job.

"It's just something that you just do. Law enforcement, just like any other thing that you put your life on the line, is something that you got to want to do," Johnson said.

On June 29, Johnson was helping assist Cook County sheriff's deputies at a homicide scene in Ford Heights when, officials say, multiple suspects fired several shots in his direction.

"From out of the darkness shots rang out, multiple shots, sounded like fully automatic weapons," Johnson said.

Johnson, putting his life on the line, ran toward the gunfire and suffered a graze wound to his shoulder.

"Officer Johnson's actions that day reflects the very essence of what it means to be a law enforcement officer: to stand strong in the face of danger, to protect our community, no matter the cost," Thomas said.

Johnson has served on the Lynwood police force for about a year but has about a two-decade career in law enforcement.

Prior to serving as a Lynwood police officer, he also served as a law enforcement officer for the communities of Robbins, Phoenix, the Forest Preserves, Dolton, and the Illinois Department of Corrections.

"The Village of Lynwood will be eternally grateful for your heroic efforts, but most importantly, we are eternally grateful that you are still here," said Lynwood Mayor Jada Curry.

The veteran officer says this honor, while appreciated, is not why he does this job, but he is grateful he is still here to continue to serve the community he loves.

"I'm not an out-front type of person. I like to be behind the scenes. I will get out when necessary, but I'm appreciative of being here to even receive it," Johnson said.