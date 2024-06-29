Police officer shot while responding to deadly Ford Heights shooting, Cook Co. Sheriff's Dept. says

FORD HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) -- A Lynwood police officer was shot while responding to a deadly shooting in south suburban Ford Heights.

The Cook County Sheriff's Department said they were called to a report of shots fired at about 3 a.m. in the 1400 block of Ambassador Lane.

Upon arrival, they found a gunshot victim and began to render aid, police said.

The victim was transported to a Franciscan Hospital in Munster where he was pronounced dead, police said.

While on scene, officers were fired upon by unknown offenders, grazing the assisting Lynwood police officer. Sherriff's police said they returned fire but the offenders took off.

There are no reports of additional injuries.

The injured officer has been treated and released from the hospital, according to police.