Suspect at large after Brookfield shooting, Lyons police say

LYONS, Ill. (WLS) -- Police are searching for a shooting suspect Sunday night in a west suburban neighborhood.

There was a large police presence was seen near Custer Avenue after a shooting in Brookfield, Lyons police said.

The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 4600 block of Custer Avenue in Brookfield, Lyons police told ABC7.

The exact circumstances surrounding the shooting and if there were any injuries was not yet known.

An ABC7 crew was on the scene Sunday night working to get information from police, but they haven't been able to give much information.

ABC7 does know officers from multiple departments responded to the scene.

Several blocks surrounding the neighborhood were shut down as police investigated.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.

