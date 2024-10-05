2-year-old boy shot inside home in Lyons, police say

LYONS, Ill. (WLS) -- A 2-year-old boy was injured at a home in the southwest suburbs Friday after a 16-year-old boy got a hold of a gun and shot him in the hand.

The shooting happened around 3 p.m. inside a home in the 4000 block of Center Avenue Lyons, a police spokesperson told ABC7.

The younger boy was shot in the hand when an unsecured weapon discharged, officials said. The boy is expected to be okay.

Police are questioning the teen, officials said.

The incident remains under investigation.

No further information was immediately available.