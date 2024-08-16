Lyric Opera of Chicago to host free concert in Millennium Park for 'Sunday in the Park with Lyric'

Lyric Opera of Chicago will host a free classical music concert next Sunday in Millennium Park for "Sunday in the Park with Lyric."

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A melodic evening under the stars is returning to downtown.

Lyric Opera of Chicago is hosting a free concert in Millennium Park next Sunday. It's the unofficial opening of Chicago's cultural season.

ABC7 was joined Thursday by the music director of Lyric Opera, Enrique Mazzola. He just finished conducting at the Bregenz Festival in Austria.

He spoke about what people can expect from the concert and how opera newcomers can they make the most of their experience.

Mazzola also previewed the upcoming season at Lyric Opera.

The full interview can be viewed in the video player above.

The free Lyric Opera concert can be seen starting at 7 p.m. on Sunday, August 25, in Millennium Park at the Pritzker Pavilion.

More information can be found on the Lyric Opera of Chicago website.

