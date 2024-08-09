Broadway In Chicago to host free concert featuring 16 musicals in Millennium Park

Broadway in Chicago will host a free summer concert on Monday, featuring music from 16 musicals, in Millennium Park in downtown.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Broadway In Chicago Summer Concert is a highlight of the season, and it happens this Monday night!

ABC7's Hosea Sanders got a preview of what viewers will see at the free musical extravaganza.

The theatre round-up happens every August at Millennium Park. The evening is bursting with the glorious soundtracks of Broadway hits.

Attendees can grab a seat in the Pritzker Pavilion or find a spot on the lawn.

Sanders will be hosting the event Monday night along with ABC7's Val Warner at Millennium Park.

Broadway In Chicago's summer concert starts at 6:15 p.m. and the price is right, it's all free.

There are 16 musicals that on their way to Chicago stages that will be showcased.

"Back to the Future: The Musical" is opening at the Cadillac Palace next week.

Tony winner "Some Like It Hot" debuts in October.

Coming to Chicago in November is "The Neil Diamond Musical: A Beautiful Noise."

ABC7 will be among the first to experience music from the world premiere of "Ali" in Chicago next year.

" & Juliet," which is a show about Juliet's life after Romeo, and "Kimberly Akimbo!" will also be featured.

"Mean Girls" will be at the Auditorium in November.

"Tina: The Tina Turner Musical," is also in the show.

"Ain't Too Proud - The Life & Times Of The Temptations" is making an encore for just a week, starting September 24.