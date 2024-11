Mail carrier honored for helping to save Aurora man's life

Guy Miller's family invited USPS letter carrier Jaylen Lockhart and his family to their Thanksgiving dinner to show him how grateful they are.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A local letter carrier is making Chicago proud.

Jaylen Lockhart was given the honor of lighting the official Christmas tree in Aurora.

The honor comes after Lockhart was hailed as a hero for saving a man who fell and hit his head.

Lockhart was on his route last weekend when he sprang into action to save Guy Miller after he fell.

