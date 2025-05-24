Malena, the Amur tiger, a critically endangered species, dies at Brookfield Zoo Chicago

BROOKFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- Brookfield Zoo Chicago is mourning the death of Malena, the Amur tiger.

The zoo said Malena started to show loss of appetite and was low on energy.

A veterinarian examined Malena and said that her kidneys were not functioning properly.

The zoo made the decision to euthanize her.

Brookfield Zoo Chicago

Malena joined Brookfield Zoo Chicago in 2020. In 2021 she became the first Amur tiger in North America to undergo a total hip replacement.

The zoo said she was known for her calm strength and majestic presence.

Amur tigers, once known as Siberian tigers, are critically endangered. Brookfield Zoo Chicago said there are less than 500 remaining in the wild.

