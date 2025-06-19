Man who died in shootout with Chesterton, Indiana police ID'd

CHESTERON, Ind. (WLS) -- Authorities have identified a man who died after getting into a shootout with police officers in Chesterton, Indiana Wednesday morning.

The Porter County Coroner's Office identified the man as 45-year-old Joseph Gerber, of Winamac. The coroner's office said Gerber died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head and had additional gunshot wounds.

A Chesterton police officer was also wounded in the incident, which occurred at about 8:06 a.m. near the intersection of Gateway Boulevard and Matson Drive across from a Hilton Garden Inn next to the expressway.

Indiana State Police said hotel employees called police with reports of a suspicious man in the area.

Once police arrived to the scene, they got into a confrontation with the man which led to an exchange of gunfire, in which the suspect was killed, police said

An officer was taken to a hospital in Illinois for a gunshot wound, police said. The other officer he was with during the shooting was not hurt at all.

Indiana State Police are now handling the investigation, and they said they're still looking into what exactly led to the shootout.

"That's part of what our investigators will find out, why they were called there obviously something brought his attention to their attention, the way he was acting, and obviously something was going on for their to be a confrontation and exchange of gunfire with officers," Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifeld said.

ISP is now also investigating the use of force, and the two officers involved in the shooting will go on routine administrative leave.