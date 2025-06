Indiana State Police investigating shooting involving police in Chesterton

CHESTERON, Ind. (WLS) -- Indiana State Police said they have been called to assist in a shooting involving police in Chesterton.

The incident occurred at about 8:06 a.m. near the intersection of Gateway Boulevard and Matson Drive across from the Hilton Garden Inn.

Chesterton police said one person was struck. Further details were not immediately available.