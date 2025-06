Man found beaten, critically injured in Edgewater, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was found beaten on the ground in the Edgewater neighborhood Thursday night, Chicago police said.

The victim was found at about 10:10 p.m. in the 5800-block of North Kenmore Avenue.

Police said the victim sustained trauma to the head from a blunt object. He was transported to St. Francis Hospital in critical condition.

No one is in custody and Area Five detectives are investigating.

