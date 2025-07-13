Man seriously injured in South Loop shooting, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was seriously injured in a South Loop shooting late Saturday night, Chicago police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the 700-block of South Wells Street just before 11:30 p.m.

A 35-year-old man was outside when a person he had been arguing with fired shots, police said.

The victim, shot in the back and grazed in the chin, was taken to Northwestern Hospital in serious condition.

There is no one in custody, and Area Three detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

