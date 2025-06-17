24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Man injured in stabbing on CTA Red Line train on North Side

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, June 17, 2025 11:05AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 36-year-old man was stabbed on a CTA Red Line train on the North Side Tuesday morning, Chicago police said.

The incident occurred at about 3:30 a.m. in the 1100-block of West Wilson Avenue.

Police said the victim was on a CTA Red Line train when a suspect approached and got into a physical altercation with the victim.

The suspect took out a sharp object and the victim suffered multiple lacerations, police said.

The victim was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital in fair condition, police said.

The suspect fled the scene and is not in custody, police said.

Area Three detectives are investigating.

