Man killed in wrong-way Edens crash identified by officials

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Monday, July 7, 2025 4:01PM
1 injured in 4-vehicle Edens crash; multiple lanes closed
Illinois State Police said at least one person was injured in a wrong-way crash on the Edens Expressway in the northern suburbs Sunday morning.

GLENCOE, Ill. (WLS) -- A man died in a wrong-way crash on the Edens Expressway in the northern suburbs Sunday morning, Illinois State Police said.

The crash occurred at about 2:52 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-94 at Tower Road in Glencoe.

Police said the crash involved a red Pontiac, Black Hyundai, white Jeep and a gray Tesla.

Illinois State Police originally said at least one female passenger was transported to the hospital with injuries.

On Monday, the Cook County Medical Examiner said Alejandro Fernandez, 32, died in the crash.

Further details of the crash were not immediately available.

