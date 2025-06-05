Man stabbed to death by group in Brighton Park, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 42-year-old man was stabbed to death by a group in Brighton Park Wednesday night, Chicago police said.

The incident occurred at about 11:18 p.m. in the 4300-block of South California Avenue.

Police said the victim was involved in a verbal altercation with a woman who was accompanied by a group of people.

The group then attacked the victim, who was stabbed with a sharp object, police said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No one is in custody and Area One detectives are investigating.

