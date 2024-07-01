Maplewood Brewery celebrating 10th anniversary in Chicago

CHICAGO, Ill. (WLS) -- A couple of brothers who liked good beer have turned their passion project into a booming business.

Maplewood Brewery in Chicago's Logan Square neighborhood is celebrating its 10th anniversary.

It's the first hybrid brewery and distillery under one roof in Illinois.

Paul and Ari Megalis are the co-founders, and Adam Smith is the distiller. They all joined ABC7 Chicago Monday to talk more about the major milestone.

The brothers started as homebrewers, but they don't just serve beer and spirits. They also have canned cocktails.

Son of Juice is their most popular beer.

Maplewood is located at 2717 N. Maplewood Ave.

Visit maplewoodbrew.com for more information.