Maplewood Brewery celebrating 10th anniversary in Chicago

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Monday, July 1, 2024 6:17PM
Maplewood Brewery celebrating its 10th anniversary
Maplewood Brewery Chicago in Logan Square is celebrating its 10th anniversary. It's the first hybrid brewery and distillery under one roof in IL.

CHICAGO, Ill. (WLS) -- A couple of brothers who liked good beer have turned their passion project into a booming business.

Maplewood Brewery in Chicago's Logan Square neighborhood is celebrating its 10th anniversary.

It's the first hybrid brewery and distillery under one roof in Illinois.

Paul and Ari Megalis are the co-founders, and Adam Smith is the distiller. They all joined ABC7 Chicago Monday to talk more about the major milestone.

The brothers started as homebrewers, but they don't just serve beer and spirits. They also have canned cocktails.

Son of Juice is their most popular beer.

Maplewood is located at 2717 N. Maplewood Ave.

Visit maplewoodbrew.com for more information.

