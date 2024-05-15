31 breweries taking part over period of 8 months

Earn points, win prizes by visiting breweries with Chicago Brew Pass

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's beer scene is extensive, especially when it comes to craft breweries.

For the next few weeks, there's an incentive to visit them all.

The Chicago Brew Pass has just relaunched.

Visit different breweries to earn points, and use the points toward prizes.

Jason Lesniewicz is the director of cultural tourism with Choose Chicago.

SEE ALSO: Guidebook 'Beer Hiking Chicago' features hiking trips with nearby breweries to check out afterward

He joined ABC7 Chicago Wednesday to talk more about it.

Thirty one breweries are taking part over a period of eight months.

Visit chibrewpass.com or www.choosechicago.com for more information.

Participating breweries or taprooms include:

- Begyle Brewing

- Burning Bush Brewery

- Casa Humilde Cerveceria

- Corridor Brewery & Provisions

- Crushed By Giants Brewing Company

- Cultivate

- Dovetail Brewery

- DryHop Brewers

- Duneyrr Fermenta Winery and Brewery

- ERIS Brewery and Cider House

- Forbidden Root

- Goose Island Beer Company - Fulton Market

- Greenstar Brewery at Uncommon Ground

- Guinness Open Gate Brewery

- Half Acre Brewing Co.

- Haymarket Pub & Brewery

- Hopewell Brewing

- Illuminated Brew Works, LLC

- Industry Ales

- Maplewood Brewery & Distillery

- Midwest Coast Brewing Company

- Moody Tongue Brewing Company

- Old Irving Brewing Co.

- Pilot Project Brewing

- Printer's Row Brewing

- Revolution Brewing

- Second City Meadery

- Spiteful Brewing

- The Perch Kitchen and Tap

- Turner Haus Brewery

- Twisted Hippo