Woman killed, man seriously injured in Southwest Side hit-and-run crash, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, July 21, 2025 12:57AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A young woman was killed and a young man seriously injured after being struck by a hit-and-run driver Saturday night on the city's Southwest Side.

The crash happened near the intersection of South Ashland Avenue and West Cullerton Street, officials said.

Two pedestrians were walking along Ashland Avenue when they were struck by a silver vehicle that fled the scene after the crash, Chicago police said.

A 22-year-old woman was taken to a hospital, where she was later pronounced dead, police said. She was identified as Marcela Herrera by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

A 21-year-old man was taken to a hospital in serious condition, CPD said.

No arrests have been made as Chicago police's Major Accidents Investigation Unit continues to investigate.

