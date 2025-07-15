69-year-old woman killed in South Loop hit-and-run crash on way to church; driver charged with DUI

Rosa Hernandez was killed in a South Loop, Chicago hit-and-run crash while walking to church Sunday; Tammie Chaffin was charged with DUI, CPD said.

Rosa Hernandez was killed in a South Loop, Chicago hit-and-run crash while walking to church Sunday; Tammie Chaffin was charged with DUI, CPD said.

Rosa Hernandez was killed in a South Loop, Chicago hit-and-run crash while walking to church Sunday; Tammie Chaffin was charged with DUI, CPD said.

Rosa Hernandez was killed in a South Loop, Chicago hit-and-run crash while walking to church Sunday; Tammie Chaffin was charged with DUI, CPD said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A family says a drunk driver killed a mother, when she was walking to church Sunday morning.

Rosa Hernandez, 69, was hit in the 800-block of West Roosevelt Road in Chicago's South Loop about 6:40 a.m., family and police said.

Her daughter said Hernandez was heading to Mass with her husband, when the SUV hit her.

Chicago police say the driver kept going.

Tammie Chaffin, 36, of Chicago was later taken into custody, and has been charged with misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol in connection with the deadly crash.

Chaffin was also cited for failing to reduce speed, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and another traffic offense.

She's next due in court Sept. 4.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood