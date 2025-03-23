Illinois facing Kentucky in 2nd round of March Madness tournament

The University of Illinois Fighting Illini defeated the Xavier University Musketeers Friday in the first round of the March Madness NCAA Tournament.

The University of Illinois Fighting Illini defeated the Xavier University Musketeers Friday in the first round of the March Madness NCAA Tournament.

The University of Illinois Fighting Illini defeated the Xavier University Musketeers Friday in the first round of the March Madness NCAA Tournament.

The University of Illinois Fighting Illini defeated the Xavier University Musketeers Friday in the first round of the March Madness NCAA Tournament.

MILWAUKEE (WLS) -- University of Illinois fans are ready to watch the Illini take on Kentucky Sunday after they defeated Xavier.

Illinois defeated Xavier University with a score of 86-73 Friday night.

The Illini are playing against 3rd-seeded Kentucky at 4:15 p.m. CT Sunday at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.

It feels like basketball fans have been waiting forever, but it's finally here. March Madness is underway, and there's no other tournament like it.

Illinois is making a sixth straight tournament appearance this year.

Illinois forward Will Riley drives against Xavier in the first round of the NCAA college basketball tournament Friday, March 21, 2025, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

While the Illini had a full week off before their Xavier matchup after losing to Maryland in the Big 10 quarterfinals, for a young team in new territory, coach Brad Underwood said he didn't hate having the extra rest.

Pre-game stats

The Fighting Illini's record in Big Ten action is 13-9. Illinois is ninth in college basketball scoring 83.9 points per game while shooting 45.1%.

The Wildcats' record in SEC play is 11-9, and their record is 12-2 in non-conference play. Kentucky is third in the SEC scoring 85.0 points while shooting 48.2% from the field.

Illinois averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than Kentucky gives up. Kentucky averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game, 2.9 more made shots than the 6.7 per game Illinois gives up.

Ben Humrichous is shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Illini, while averaging 7.8 points. Will Riley is shooting 48.3% and averaging 14.9 points over the past 10 games.

Amari Williams is averaging 10.9 points, 8.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Wildcats. Koby Brea is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Fighting Illini: 6-4 in their last 10 games, averaging 80.8 points, 34.3 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 3.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.1 points.

Wildcats: 6-4 in their last 10 games, averaging 82.1 points, 32.6 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.2 points per game.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.