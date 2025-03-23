Illinois facing Kentucky in 2nd round of March Madness tournament

MILWAUKEE (WLS) -- University of Illinois fans are ready to watch the Illini take on Kentucky Sunday after they defeated Xavier.
Illinois defeated Xavier University with a score of 86-73 Friday night.
The Illini are playing against 3rd-seeded Kentucky at 4:15 p.m. CT Sunday at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
The video in the player above is from a previous report.
It feels like basketball fans have been waiting forever, but it's finally here. March Madness is underway, and there's no other tournament like it.
Illinois is making a sixth straight tournament appearance this year.
While the Illini had a full week off before their Xavier matchup after losing to Maryland in the Big 10 quarterfinals, for a young team in new territory, coach Brad Underwood said he didn't hate having the extra rest.
The Fighting Illini's record in Big Ten action is 13-9. Illinois is ninth in college basketball scoring 83.9 points per game while shooting 45.1%.
The Wildcats' record in SEC play is 11-9, and their record is 12-2 in non-conference play. Kentucky is third in the SEC scoring 85.0 points while shooting 48.2% from the field.
Illinois averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than Kentucky gives up. Kentucky averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game, 2.9 more made shots than the 6.7 per game Illinois gives up.
Ben Humrichous is shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Illini, while averaging 7.8 points. Will Riley is shooting 48.3% and averaging 14.9 points over the past 10 games.
Amari Williams is averaging 10.9 points, 8.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Wildcats. Koby Brea is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.
Fighting Illini: 6-4 in their last 10 games, averaging 80.8 points, 34.3 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 3.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.1 points.
Wildcats: 6-4 in their last 10 games, averaging 82.1 points, 32.6 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.2 points per game.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.