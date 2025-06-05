A mother's anguish: South Side domestic violence murder highlights troubling trend in Cook County

Mother of victim Teone Jones faces suspect Marcus Bausley in court, who is charged in her murder, stabbing, kidnapping her 3 sons

Suspect Marcus Bausley appeared in court Thursday. The South Side domestic violence murder of Teone Jones highlights a troubling trend in Cook County.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A mother's aguish and anger over her daughter's murder, and the stabbing attacks on her grandsons highlights the troubling trend of domestic violence murders in Chicago and Cook County.

As the I-Team reported this week, there's a growing demand for change and the county's top prosecutor has said she's answering that call by creating a new division to try to curb domestic-violence related crime rates.

Mother and grandmother Amy Green said she discovered her critically wounded daughter Teone Jones inside her South Side home on Feb. 20. Two of Jones's sons were missing, and one of the son's fathers, Marcus Bausley, was the chief suspect.

On Thursday, Green was in the courtroom to face Bausley, who's pleaded not guilty to murder, attempted murder and kidnapping charges after the attack on Green's kin.

Tragically, Green's living a shocking reality too many Chicago families are now facing: domestic violence ending in murder.

"I don't know what would push somebody to the point to where you feel like you need to kill somebody," Green told the I-Team.

Prosecutors said Bausely stabbed Teone Jones and left her for dead inside the South Side building he owns on the 7100 block of S. Eberhart, and where she and her children lived before Bausley allegedly kidnapped and stabbed Jones' older sons.

In a civil lawsuit Green has now filed against Bausley, Green claims prior to the killing, Bausley "boarded and locked up his residence to ensure secrecy in repeatedly stabbing [ Jones. ] "

One of Jones's older sons tried to intervene, the lawsuit states, yelling at Bausley to "stop stabbing his mother" before Bausley turned the knife on him.

Green said she had no idea her daughter could be in danger until she discovered her daughter critically wounded inside the home that February night.

After Green said she called 911, paramedics arrived and Jones was transported to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to police.

According to court records obtained by the I-Team, investigators noted there were multiple prior domestic-related incidents between Jones and Bausley prior to the night she was killed.

The unimaginable loss is still a shock to Green, who now fears there may have been missed warning signs leading up to her daughter's death.

"To find out after the fact, in court with everybody else, that the police have been called multiple times. You know, I feel like there should be some type of emergency contact form involved in this, especially if it's domestic violence," Green said. "Somebody could have contacted me, even if they couldn't share exactly what happened."

Jones' death is one of 29 adult domestic homicides now recorded in Chicago so far this year, not even halfway through 2025.

According to Chicago's violence reduction dashboard, there were 44 domestic homicides in all of 2024.

Those numbers are what newly-appointed Cook County State's Attorney Eileen O'Neill Burke said she's focused on.

"We created a new bureau called the 'Special Victims Bureau,'" Burke said.

In an exclusive interview with the I-Team, Burke said she's working to stunt violent domestic crime by increasing lock-ups and restructuring the prosecutor's office.

Burke told the I-Team, "It's geared towards for any time we have a traumatized victim, they have special training on how do you deal with traumatized victims, so that we are not retraumatizing them through the court system."

Maucus Bausley has pleaded not guilty to murder, attempted murder and kidnapping charges. Bausley's mother and family were in court Thursday and waved at Bausley who appeared in a jail jumpsuit.

Bausley's mother told the I-Team, "He's sorry, and he wishes his family was still together."

Green said she plans to attend Bausley's future hearings to ensure her daughter's memory is always present in the courtroom.

"I'm here just to represent my daughter and just say that she was a person," Green said. "She was a beautiful, young woman with three amazing kids."