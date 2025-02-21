Amber Alert canceled after boy, 8, found; Woman fatally stabbed on South Side, police say

An Amber Alert was canceled after an eight-year-old boy was found and Chicago police investigate a fatal stabbing.

An Amber Alert was canceled after an eight-year-old boy was found and Chicago police investigate a fatal stabbing.

An Amber Alert was canceled after an eight-year-old boy was found and Chicago police investigate a fatal stabbing.

An Amber Alert was canceled after an eight-year-old boy was found and Chicago police investigate a fatal stabbing.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An Amber Alert has been canceled for an eight-year old Chicago boy who Illinois State Police said was abducted Thursday night.

Early Friday morning, Illinois State Police said the boy was found.

The Amber Alert said he was abducted Thursday night at 71st Street and Eberhart Avenue.

Illinois State Police said this Amber Alert was issued after a stabbing Thursday night. a 33-year-old woman was attacked in a home in the 7100-block of South Eberhart. she has died.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

