24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Amber Alert canceled after boy, 8, found; Woman fatally stabbed on South Side, police say

ByLissette Nuñez WLS logo
Friday, February 21, 2025 11:11AM
CPD investigate fatal stabbing as Amber Alert canceled
An Amber Alert was canceled after an eight-year-old boy was found and Chicago police investigate a fatal stabbing.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An Amber Alert has been canceled for an eight-year old Chicago boy who Illinois State Police said was abducted Thursday night.

Early Friday morning, Illinois State Police said the boy was found.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

The Amber Alert said he was abducted Thursday night at 71st Street and Eberhart Avenue.

Illinois State Police said this Amber Alert was issued after a stabbing Thursday night. a 33-year-old woman was attacked in a home in the 7100-block of South Eberhart. she has died.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW