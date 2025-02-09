Man arrested for strangulation in Marengo domestic violence case, police say

MARENGO, Ill. (WLS) -- A man was charged with multiple domestic violence charges in the north suburbs, police said.

If you need help or know someone in need of help, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline for confidential support 24/7/365. The number is 1-800-799-SAFE (7233). You can also text the word "START" to 88788.

The arrest happened on Friday at about 11:20 p.m. in the 600-block of East Grant Highway in Marengo, police said.

Dylan M. Abbott, 32, was arrested and charged with multiple domestic violence charges.

Abbott faces felony charges for strangulation, physical contact with prior qualifying conviction, bodily harm and interfering with domestic violence reporting.

He was transferred to the custody of the McHenry County Jail on Saturday.

No other information regarding the case was made available.

